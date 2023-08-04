Folding

EVANOV COMMUNICATIONS Religion CKPC-A (ARISE CHRISTIAN RADIO AM 1380)BRANTFORD, ON is shutting down TODAY (8/4).

The station signed on in 1923 in PRESTON, ON and movd to BRANTFORD in the 1930s, moving around the AM dial until landing at 1380 kHz in 1947. It swapped formats with sister CFWC in 2020, sending Country to the FM station and the Religion format to the AM.

