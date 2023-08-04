Down In Q2

AUDACY net revenues slid 6.6% year-over-year to $298.5 million for second quarter 2023, with local spot revenue down 3.7%, national spot revenue off 16.6%, and digital revenues off 4% to $66.7 million, although local digital rose 7.1%. Operating loss widened from $23.3 million to $135.3 million, net loss widened from $773,000 to $125.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA plummeted from $38.5 million to $14.4 million. Things aren't looking up for third quarter, either, with the company reporting total revenues pacing down 4%, local spot pacing down 1%, and national spot pacing down 22%, while digital revenues are pacing up 7%. The company recently executed a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID J. FIELD said, “Second quarter net revenues were down 6.6% in line with our quarterly guidance, reflecting challenging ad market conditions. During the quarter, we saw accelerated growth across certain of our key performance metrics including radio revenue share, station audience ratings, and digital platform usage. We also made meaningful progress on our ad tech and ad product roadmap as we work to develop important new pools of digital demand and growth.

"Expenses were impacted by $10.4 million in charges related to the accelerated recognition of podcast expenses as we terminated one of our two largest podcast agreements and positioned ourselves for improved growth going forward.

"We have initiated discussions with our lenders to enhance our balance sheet and establish a strong financial footing to enable the company to capitalize on its growth opportunities. Notwithstanding current challenges, AUDACY has established a prominent position as a scaled, leading multi-platform audio company distinguished by our exclusive premium content, top positions across the country’s largest markets, and unrivaled leadership in news and sports radio. We continue to invest in our people, platform, content, technology and capabilities and serve our listeners and customers with excellence.

"Ad market conditions remain challenging, but have stabilized entering the third quarter. We are pacing down 4% with local spot considerably stronger than national spot. We expect AUDACY’s Q3 revenues to decline by mid-single digits."

