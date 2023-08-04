Dan Fogelberg (Photo: Wayne Maser)

IRVING AZOFF’s ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP has partnered with the estate of the late singer/songwriter DAN FOGELBERG, his very first management client, to acquire, develop and expand the artist's musical catalog and legacy.

The deal epitomizes the close friendship between FOGERBERG and AZOFF that started back in 1970 when the pair dropped out of the UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and drove to L.A. seeking fame and fortune in the music business. FOGELBERG had promised his bandleader father LAWRENCE, whom he'd later immortalize in his song “Leader Of The Band,” that he would return to college if there was little success after a year. Both AZOFF and FOGELBERG’s success and accomplishments far exceeded any of their expectations.

Said DAN's widow JEAN FOGELBERG, “I love that story. As DAN recounted it, they stayed with IRVING’s AUNT BERNICE for a few weeks before moving to a one-bedroom apartment on HOLLOWAY DRIVE, just down the street from TOWER RECORDS. While DAN worked on his music, IRVING made inroads with his customary energy and determination, netting DAN a record deal at COLUMBIA RECORDS. In time, they both became very successful, but through the years their friendship remained unchanged. DAN always considered IRVING ‘family,’ and told me if I needed anything after he was gone, I could count on IRVING, and he was right.

“When ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP approached me about curating DAN’s catalog, I didn’t have to think about it for very long. Partnering with ICONIC feels like a natural continuation of the work IRVING and I have done together since DAN died in 2007. I’m excited about the possibilities of collaborating with a dedicated team of industry professionals, and I take comfort in knowing that DAN’s legacy will be nurtured for generations to come.”

Added AZOFF, “When we met at UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, DAN was the folk guy, and I booked the rock clubs. The first time he came by my little office, someone stole his bicycle! Acting upon our dreams and our belief in his talent, we made our way to L.A., like so many others in the early '70s. The rest is history. I am so grateful to DAN and JEAN for the trust they have put in ICONIC and the AZOFF family. [My wife] SHELLIL and I were married as my closest friend DAN sat at the piano and played ‘To the Morning.’ I can’t believe he has been gone 16 years. I still miss him greatly. I am honored to work with JEAN continuing the fine work she has done to manage DAN’s legacy.”

The FOGELBERG agreement follows ICONIC’s recent acquisitions of interests in the catalog of CHER (NET NEWS 8/3).

Said ICONIC President JIMMY EDWARDS, “DAN FOGELBERG always wrote songs about his own life experiences and had the ability to immerse himself in any genre while still doing what he did best: telling a story from his heart. ICONIC is honored to celebrate the legacy that IRVING and DAN started together more than 50 years ago."

FOGELBERG died of prostate cancer in 2007 (NET NEWS 12/17/2007). He was inducted into the COLORADO MUSIC HALL OF FAME during a sold-out tribute concert at FIDDLER'S GREEN, CO.

