Dr. Bryan Powell

MUSIC WILL, the non-profit organization transforming young lives through multi-genre music programs, has appointed Dr. BRYAN POWELL to Chief Program Officer (CPO). His broad range of music education experience includes recent positions at MUSIC WILL, as both its Senior Director Of Programs and Director Of Higher Education.

In his new role, Dr. POWELL will lead the strategic vision for programs now reaching more than 640,000 students nationwide. He will oversee professional development initiatives for teachers and continue engagement with the higher education community. Furthering MUSIC WILL's dedication to inclusive, immersive and student-centered education, he will expand the organization’s reach to meet students where they are — including community centers and after-school programs — and explore new collaborations with other youth development programs.

MUSIC WILL Interim CEO JANICE POLIZZOTTO commented, “BRYAN has a potent mix of passion, experience, and professional knowledge that will impact the formation and continued growth of our programs. Through his previous contributions to our organization, he gained a deep understanding of our mission for meaningful change in music education, and we’re excited that he’s taking on this essential and much deserved leadership role.”

Dr. POWELL added, “I am honored to accept the position of Chief Program Officer at MUSIC WILL. Since I joined this organization in 2014, it has been my privilege to work alongside its devoted team, empowering music teachers and expanding access to culturally relevant music participation for more students. MUSIC WILL’s mission aligns with my passion for relevant music education, and I look forward to this new chapter at a great organization.”

