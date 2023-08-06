Abbreviated Site To Debut August 16th

The outpouring from the radio and music communities, our clients and partners since our ALL ACCESS closure announcement (NET NEWS 7/14), set for AUGUST 15th, has been unbelievable. Thank you, so much. Your feedback gave us pause to review what could still be possible despite the financial headwinds we have been facing.

ALL ACCESS has heard you loud and clear, so beginning AUGUST 16th, a modified/abbreviated ALLACCESS.COM site will be available with some basic services still intact.

ALL ACCESS will no longer publish NET NEWS and most of the current content you have been used to reading for almost 28 years will no longer be published/updated, but these services, with the exception of COLUMNS, will still be available and updated:

***ALL ACCESS DOWLOADS -- will continue! Labels will be able to keep you supplied with the latest hits as they always have. Stream, watch the videos and securely download all of the latest new hit songs for airplay in your favorite genres:

Alternative

Contemporary Christian

Country

Dance

Hot/Modern/AC

Rock

Top 40/Mainstream

Top 40/Rhythmic

Triple A/Non-Comm

Urban/R&B

And all the following ACCESS services will remain available to you :

***JOBS/SITUATIONS WANTED -- Will be open for business

***MEDIABASE AIRPLAY CHARTS -- Keeping track of the hits

***CHARTMETRIC -- The most important artist social media info available

***INDUSTRY DIRECTORY – Where to find who you need to find, right now

***NIELSEN AUDIO RATINGS – The radio industry’s currency

***VIDEO – The hottest new videos in all major formats

***COLUMNS – The final Power Player and 10 Questions interviews and more in archive

We hope that this gives all our readers, clients and partners some welcome news …

Many thanks to our wonderful readers, clients and partners for your amazing support that allows us to continue to publish this limited set of services on ALLACCESS.COM.

« see more Net News