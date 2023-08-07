Palmer (Photo: Chris Charles)

Country/Americana artist RISSI PALMER has signed with the NEW YORK-based INVASION MERCH, a firm that offers management, distribution and merchandising. Additionally, PALMER has inked a new deal with talent and literary agency PALADIN ARTISTS. After parting ways with her previous record label in 2010, PALMER has worked independently, managing all aspects of her career.

PALMER has released two GRAMMY Award-winning children's albums, and is also in her third year of hosting APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's "COLOR ME COUNTRY WITH RISSI PALMER." Earlier this year, she released "Still Here," a PBS documentary in the "American Masters: In The Making" series.

PALMER said, "I am truly grateful for everything I've learned as both a signed artist and an independent artist. And, while I'm proud of the things I've been able to accomplish as an indie artist, I'm excited to see what new heights the relationship with these two reputable entities will take my career."

INVASION GROUP co-founder PETER CASPERSON said of the signing, "RISSI PALMER has a truly impressive career on her own terms. Her accomplishments as an indie artist speak to the heart of the INVASION MERCH model and mission. We are looking forward to augmenting awareness of her exceptionalism, both nationally and internationally."

PALADIN ARTISTS agent KATH BUCKELL added, "RISSI is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and entrepreneur. She is a true, authentic artist, and one that we are proud to be representing. We look forward to helping enhance her vision as she continues to inspire the next generations to come."

PALMER plans to continue touring for the remainder of the summer before heading to the studio this fall. New music is expected in 2024.

