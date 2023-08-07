Sold

iHEARTMEDIA is buying Hot AC WAYV/ATLANTIC CITY, Top 40/Rhythmic WZBZ (99.3 THE BUZZ)/PLEASANTVILLE-ATLANTIC CITY, Classic Rock WZXL/WILDWOOD, NJ, and R&B WTTH/MARGATE CITY-ATLANTIC CITY from EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS for an undisclosed price.

“iHEARTMEDIA is the multiplatform leader in audio built on the power of radio, and this acquisition underscores our commitment to broadcast radio’s continued growth and success as the no. 1 reach medium in the U.S. These stations have a long history of success in SOUTH JERSEY, and adding them to our roster will allow us to extend the iHEART brand to this market,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Market Groups HARTLEY ADKINS. “We are excited to have the teams at WAYV, WZXL, WTTH and WZBZ join the iHEART family and look forward to collaborating together and continuing their growth trajectory.”

EQUITY Pres. GARY FISHER said, “We’re delighted to convey the EQUITY stations to iHEART. These are world-class stations with world-class staff, and it’s only fitting they should join the country’s biggest audio company. I’m confident they will continue to flourish & prosper under iHEART’s stewardship.”

In deals filed with the FCC, SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling silent KCAY/DAMMERON VALLEY, UT to GERDES AND ASSOCIATES, LLC for $250,000.

GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. is selling K210BQ/WOODWARD, OK to LIBERTAD EN CRISTO MINISTRIES for $10,000.

RADIO CATSKILL, INC. is selling W233AH/MONTICELLO, NY to EMISORA CRISTIANA DE PATERSON for $50,000.

And GHB RADIO, INC. is selling W225BD/STATESVILLE, NC to SIGNAL HILL MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC for $10.

