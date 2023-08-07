Police Beyond Borders

Former POLICE drummer STEWART COPELAND is releasing a new album in collaboration with musician/composer RICKY KEJ. “Police Beyond Borders” will be a reinterpretation of classic hits from the 1980’s POLICE with artist representation from nations including SOUTH AFRICA, INDIA, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, the UK, and more.

COPELAND said, “It was RICKY KEJ who suggested that we make a global album out of the POLICE derangements. It was a lightbulb moment. Of course! The POLICE was always a global band; we toured all over it and STING wrote songs about the bigger picture of humanity. The idea of hearing the songs in exotic languages was immediately inspiring and RICKY set about finding the magnificent talents on this record. As with all of the musicians and singers on this record, we exhorted them to step beyond, to take the songs into new places. They sure did do that!”

COPELAND also released tour dates here.

