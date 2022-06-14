July '23 PPM Ratings

For almost 11 years, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in close cooperation with the wizards from XTRENDS – have had the privilege of writing this monthly missive for ALL ACCESS. We have approached it with a mixture of smarminess and sarcasm. But there is no joy in Mudville for this go-around, as these will be our final farewells – at least on this platform. Our goal – and hope – is that we will continue to provide insight into the ratings fortunes of the top PPM markets. Where that will be is yet to be determined so … stay tuned. For now we turn our attention to the JULY survey. It ran from JUNE 22nd through JULY 19TH and featured one federally mandated holiday plus a ton of vacations. Here’s how it played out ….

NEW YORK: The Unbearable Lite-ness Of Being

For the ninth consecutive survey, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was the 6+ winner (7.6-7.7). It was hearing footsteps as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM) remained in second place but with its third straight up book (6.8-7.1). AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS was back at #3 (5.9-6.1), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) stepped up to #4 (5.2-5.4). The only station in the top five to experience a down book was MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS, which dipped to #5 (5.5-5.1). Making a bid to crack that upper echelon was AUDACY News WINS as it moved from #8 to #6 with its best outing since MARCH (4.3-4.9). WLTW may have lost 3.3% of its cume audience but the station was still #1 in that category (3,759,100-3,633,500). The market shrank by 2.0%.

Despite landing its smallest share since JANUARY, WLTW extended its 25-54 winning streak to nine. WCBS moved up to #2 with its best book in over a year and trailed the leader by a full share. WHTZ was up slightly but slipped to #3, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU remained at #4, also with a slight loss of share. AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) was back at #5 but it had company. WAXQ advanced from #8 with its largest share in over a year.

So this happened. WLTW repeated as the 18-34 champion with a huge share increase. How huge? Their JULY number was larger than what they were awarded when they were flogging the holiday hits. WAXQ also had a rather large share increase as it moved up to #2. It was still about two and a half shares off the pace. WHTZ remained at #3 with a small increase, while WCBS was back at #4 with its best showing since FEBRUARY. WNEW advanced two squares to #5 as it bounced back from a down book. WKTU fell four slots to #6 as it ended a robust three-book surge. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) slid to #7, thanks to a modest share loss.

In numerology, the number nine means completion and a fulfilling life’s journey. The journey is certainly not over for WLTW though it did capture the 18-49 flag for the ninth straight survey and just missed hitting double digits. WHTZ was still sitting at #2, despite a small decrease, while WKTU remained nestled at #3, though it surrendered some of last month’s large share increase. WNEW repeated at #4 with a slight loss and was sharing the moment with WCBS, which advanced from #6 with its biggest number in over a year. WAXQ held steady at #6 with a slight increase, while a flat WSKQ dipped to #7.

LOS ANGELES: Earth Shaking

It would appear that AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101FM) was sitting, ahem, on top of the world. The station not only notched its fifth consecutive 6+ victory, it landed its largest share in over a year (5.9-6.8). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) was up two places to #2, also with its best score in over a year (4.8-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) and iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST were previously tied at #2. KBIG dipped to #3 (5.2-5.2), while KOST alit at #4 (5.2-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A remained at #5 with its first down book since JANUARY (4.3-4.2). Not far behind was TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KRCD (103.9/98.3 RECUEDERO), which moved from #9 to #6 with its best performance in over a year (3.3-4.1). KRTH still had the most listeners (2,336,200-2,321,300) – a drop of 0.6%. The market was off by 1.0%.

For the second straight survey – and fifth time in the last six – KRTH was #1 25-54. The next three stations were tightly packed together. Once again, KTWV posted its largest number in over a year as it rose from #5 to #2. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) remained at #3, while KBIG was back at #4. Both stations had slight increases. KOST slid three places to #5 and was tied with AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM), which scored its best book since AUGUST.

Last month KRTH and KTWV were tied atop the 18-34 leaderboard. This time each station posted its best share in over a year. KRTH’s was a bit better than KTWV’s as they finished at #1 and #2, respectively. KCBS was up for the fifth book in a row as it leapt from #7 to #3. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) dipped to #4, while KBIG was off slightly as it slipped to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) landed its smallest share in over a year as it moved down to #7.

You’ve probably figured out that this was a good month for both KRTH and KTWV. That continued in the 18-49 sphere. KRTH went from #3 to #1, while KTWV advanced from #4 to #2. Both stations had their highest scores in over a year. A flat KBIG slipped to #3 where it met up with KIIS, which rose from #6 as it ended a somewhat steep three-book slide. KLVE dropped from first to fifth with a small share loss. A flat SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) dipped to #6.

CHICAGO: A Ten Spot

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) continued to, ahem, light up the 6+ scoreboard as it landed at #1 for the tenth book in a row (7.2-7.0). For the sixth straight survey, HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1FM THE DRIVE) was idling in second place, this time with its smallest share since MARCH (6.8-6.1). AUDACY AAA WXRT turned in its best performance since JANUARY (4.6-5.7) to hold firm at #3. AUDACY News WBBM-A moved from a tie at #3 to #4, despite posting its best number since OCTOBER (4.6-5.0). AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) remained at #5 (4.1-4.1). WLIT still had the most cume (1,490300-1,372,900) – a drop of 7.9%. The market fell by 2.6%.

WLIT made it nine 25-54 wins in a row with a modest share loss. However, it was not alone. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) forged the tie, thanks to a slight increase. WUSN maintained its presence at #3 with a slight decrease, while WXRT was up two places to #4. A flat AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) remained firmly rooted at #5, while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) slid to #6 with its lowest score since AUGUST. CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS rebounded from a down book to move from #10 to #7.

The 18-34 arena was in a serious state of flux. WOJO jumped from #5 to #1. The station had been on top in APRIL but then experienced a couple of down books. This time it landed its largest share since AUGUST. That move paled in comparison with WXRT, which rocketed from #19 to #2, almost tripling its previous share! WUSN was a click behind at #3 with a small increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) slipped from #1 to #4 with its lowest mark since MARCH. It was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI, which advanced from #7 as it bounced back from a down book. WLIT slipped two slots to #6. Last month WDRV had a share of the lead. This time the station landed at #7 as it gave back most of last month’s big increase.

WOJO made it five 18-49 wins in a row with its highest total since NOVEMBER. WLIT repeated at a distant #2 with its smallest share since that aforementioned month. It was partnered with WXRT, which vaulted up from #10 with its best showing in over a year. WUSN stepped up to #4 with a slight increase. WBMX and WDRV had been tied at #4. Each station had a down book and landed at #5 and #6, respectively. WKSC dropped from #3 to #7.

SAN FRANCISCO: More Muuuuuusic

If you’re of a certain age, you just heard that jingle in your head. In a market that has been historically dominated by the spoken word, this is the seventh straight survey that had two of the top three 6+ stations playing songs. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT was #1 for the fourth book in a row (7.8-8.1), while AUDACY News KCBS-A was back at #2 as it ended a three-book slide (5.9-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) repeated at #3 (5.8-5.9), while KQED INC N/T KQED remained at #4, though it returned most of last month’s increase (5.3-4.6). Also coming in at #4 was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL. The station jumped from #7 with its largest share in over a year (3.9-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) slipped to #6 (4.6-4.4). KOIT’s cume was down by 6.3% but it was still the leader in that category (1,226,100-1,148,600). The market was down by 2.9%.

KOIT turned it up to 11, capturing the 25-54 cell for the eleventh book in a row. It was comfortably ahead of KMEL, which rose to #2 with – once again – its best book in over a year. KISQ returned half of last month’s big increase as it stepped down to #3. BONNEVILLE Top 40M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) dipped to #4 with its smallest share since AUGUST. The leap o’ the month was performed by iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KOSF (103.7 FM 80’S+), which zoomed from #15 to #5 with its best outing in over a year. KIOI slipped to #6 with a slight decrease.

For the first time in over a year, KOIT was not the #1 station 18-34. That honor was bestowed upon KMEL, which ascended the throne with a double-digit share. KOIT stepped down to #2 with a slight decrease. The gap between the two stations stood at two shares. KISQ was back at #3 with a small share loss, while two stations took up residence at #4. KMVQ held steady as it ended a solid three-book surge, while a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KYLD (WiLD 94.9) was up from #5. In its first full book in its new duds, AUDACY Alternative KITS (LIVE 105) slipped to #6 with a slight decrease. It was paired with AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3), which rose from #12 with its highest score in over a year.

KOIT’s long, uninterrupted string of #1 18-49 books did not come to an end this month. The station had a small increase as it maintained about a share lead over KMEL, which moved up to #2 with – yup – its best book in over a year. KISQ remained at #3 with a modest decrease, while KMVQ dropped two places to #4 with its lowest mark in exactly a year. KIOI repeated at #5 with a slight decrease.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: The Station Formerly Known As…

About halfway through the survey, the station formerly known as K-LUV became AUDACY Classic Hits KSPF (98.7 THE SPOT). That appeared to have zero effect on the ratings as it repeated at #1 (5.4-5.3). CUMULUS Sports KTCK (1310 & 96.7 THE TICKET) was back at #2 but with its smallest share since we had to endure that awful Grinch song (5.1-4.7). (Don’t “at” me – you know it’s terrible.) CUMULUS Country KSCS inched up to #3 (4.7-4.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) stepped up to #4 (4.4-4.3). CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) slipped to #5 as it halted a four-book surge (4.8-4.2). It was sharing that space with TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1), which moved up from #6 (4.1-4.2). iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) remained the cume leader with a 1.5% increase (993,900-1,009,200). The market was essentially flat.

Despite a down book, KLNO moved up to #1 25-54 for the first time since OCTOBER. This ended the four-book winning streak for KTCK, which slipped to #2. The race was very tight, however. KHKS held on to its #3 rank, despite landing its lowest share in over a year. Three stations – count ’em – were at #4. A flat KSCS inched up a spot, while AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) remained in place with a small decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) advanced from #8 as it rebounded from a down book. That trio narrowly edged KSPF, which was up three places to #7 with its best outing since DECEMBER.

Way back in MARCH, KLNO was ranked #12 with the 18-34 crowd. This time the station came close to doubling that share as it moved from #3 to #1. Last month KVIL and KHKS were co-leaders. KVIL was flat as it dipped to #2, while KHKS dipped to #3. Also coming in at #3 was SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104), which remained in place with a slight increase. Cluster buds KSCS and KPLX had been tied at #5. KSCS stayed put with a small increase, while KPLX trotted down to #6 with a modest decrease.

For the second book in a row – and sixth time in the last seven surveys – KLNO was #1 18-49. KVIL was back at #2 with a small decrease, while KSCS stepped up to #3 with a slight increase. KHKS dipped to #4, while two stations were bound together at #5. KSPF (there’s a sunscreen joke in there somewhere) was up from #9 with its best showing since DECEMBER, while AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) arrived from #8 as it ended a three-book slide. KTCK slid from #5 to #7.

So ends this sojourn into the JULY survey. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will continue this quest anon. Next up are the fates and fortunes of HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON D.C., PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News