Two New Virtual Events

PODBEAN will present two more virtual events in AUGUST aimed at helping podcasters grow their shows with actionable strategies, tools, key takeaways and demonstrations.

The first event, titled "From Idea To Airwaves: A Step-by-Step Guide To Creating Effective Ads And Successfully Placing Them On Podcasts," on AUGUST 10th, will feature experts from the PODBEAN team who will share what goes into the creation of an effective podcast ad and how to place that ad within PODBEAN’s ADS MARKETPLACE, directly purchasing advertising on popular podcasts. This event is a follow-up on JULY's AD’S BOOTCAMP series which offered an in-depth take on podcast advertising education for both podcasters who are seeking advertising revenue and how brands can benefit from podcast ads. Register here.

The second event, "Amplify Your Audience: Navigating Discoverability As An Independent Podcaster" on AUGUST 24th will feature GROWTH NETWORK PODCASTS' LYNZ FLOREN with defined strategies for indie podcasters to increase their podcast discoverability and build their show’s audiences. Register here.

This event is in conjunction with PODBEAN’s in-person presence at PODCAST MOVEMENT and is the third in their “Summer Of Discoverability” series which also hosted LOWER STREET's HARRY MORTON and SHANNON MARTIN on the benefits of discoverability for brands and Russ More of Pacific Content covering strategies that big brands and larger companies can use that are also applicable to independents as well.

Said PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, "We are here to help podcasters and brands actively achieve success through publishing the content they create as well as connect directly with the audiences that podcasting reaches. There is a definitive education gap within the industry and we want both podcasters and advertisers to know that everyone has a place in podcasting and that you can achieve success when it comes to growing your podcast audience and gaining podcast advertising success for your brand."

« see more Net News