Fiscal Q3 Results

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. fiscal third quarter 2023 total revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, with recorded music revenue up 8% to $1.3 billion (including streaming revenue up by 6.3%), music publishing up 16% to $283 million (including streaming revenue up 27%), and digital revenue up 9% to $1 billion. Net income fell 1% to $124 million (23 cents/basic and diluted share), with OIBDA up 18% to $275 million.

“Our Q3 results were driven by a wide diversity of music, and our strength came from many different territories, labels, and revenue lines. We succeeded with artists and songwriters across the spectrum of genres and generations, with both new releases and catalog projects,” said CEO ROBERT KYNCL. “We expect our momentum to build, led by our extraordinary music and inventive campaigns, as well as improving macro and industry trends. We continue to invest in new creative talent, and evolve our expertise and resources, while collaborating with partners across the entertainment economy to drive long term success.”

“In the third quarter, we delivered solid growth across key metrics which give us increased confidence in our full-year margin and operating cash flow targets,” said CFO ERIC LEVIN. “The market’s adoption of subscription price increases, combined with the ongoing evolution of our key partnerships, gives us tremendous optimism for the future of streaming growth.”

