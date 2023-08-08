Stämpfli

WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE has promoted Senior Marketing Manager HANSJÜRG STÄMPFLI to General Manager of WARNER MUSIC SWITZERLAND, reporting to WARNER MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE Managing Dir. MARCUS FRIEDHEIM and succeeding former GM STEFANIA LORENZETTO.. STÄMPFLI has been with WARNER MUSIC since OCTOBER 2015, when he joined as a Brand Manager. He was upped to Senior Marketing Manager in APRIL 2019.

FRIEDHEIM said, "HANSJÜRG has done excellent work in recent years and has always managed to bring in new ideas for our business that went beyond his actual field of activity. He demonstrates an exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, and we are happy to be able to continue to support him as an outstanding talent at WARNER MUSIC. We look forward to many more years of success together."

STÄMPFLI added, "I’ve felt I’ve been in the right place at WARNER MUSIC since day one and I wouldn’t want to miss a day. Therefore, I am particularly pleased about the recognition and trust that MARCUS and the management have placed in me with this appointment. Together with the team, we will continue to strengthen and expand WARNER MUSIC’s position in SWITZERLAND."





