Q2 Dip

Second quarter 2023 revenue dipped 3.6% year-over-year to $920 million at iHEARTMEDIA, which the company quickly noted slightly beat its guidance of "down mid-single digits" for the quarter. Excluding political revenue, revenue declined 1.8%. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA dropped from $237 million to $191 million, and GAAP Operating Income fell from a gain of $83 million to a loss of $897 million, which includes $961 million of non-cash intangible impairment charges.

The company's Multiplatform Group, which includes broadcast radio, saw revenue slip 6% to $596 million and Adjusted EBITDA off 17% to $162 million; the Digital Audio Group's revenue rose 3% to $261 million (with podcast revenue up 13% to $97 million) and Adjusted EBITDA up 7% to $85 million.

Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN said, “We are pleased to report that our second quarter 2023 results reflected Adjusted EBITDA slightly above the midpoint of the guidance range, and more than double the Adjusted EBITDA we generated in the first quarter, and our consolidated revenue were above the guidance range. The continued positive performance of our Digital Audio Group, led by our Podcasting business, and the significantly improved relative performance of our Multiplatform Group during this soft advertising period, are encouraging metrics for us, and we’re seeing indications of improving macroeconomic trends which we expect to have a positive impact for us in the second half of the year, with most of that impact in Q4.”

“We continue to see macroeconomic improvements in the advertising marketplace and believe they are an indication that our Multiplatform revenues will continue their quarterly sequential improvement and that our Digital Audio Group revenues will continue to grow in the second half of 2023," said President/COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER. "These improving trends, in combination with our performance in the first and second quarters relative to guidance, along with a presidential election ahead that should generate record political advertising dollars. gives us confidence that if this advertising marketplace recovery continues, we expect to have a strong 2024 with a resumption of our growth story in terms of revenue, profitability and Free Cash Flow generation.”

The company's guidance is for third quarter revenue to once again decline year-over-year in the mid-single digits, and JULY is pacing down about 5%.

