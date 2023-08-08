Roche Joined DC101 In 2001

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON, D.C. longtime MD/afternooner GREG ROCHE has exited after 22 years with the station.

ROCHE said, "After 22 years, my number finally came up. It was a helluva run and I'm heartbroken it has ended this way. Soon, I'll be able to look back with pride and gratitude for so many years at a great radio station. But today, there is only confusion and sadness."

Reach out to him at rocheonair@gmail.com.

