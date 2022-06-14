July '23 PPM Ratings

Welcome to our (apparently) penultimate ratings column in this here rag. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the numbers crunchers from XTRENDS – are hoping this here missive will continue in this same form but likely on a different platform. We are both in deliberations, negotiations and conversations on how this will work. In the meantime, we urge you to click on the links at the end of the column (the stuff you usually ignore) and sign up for our blog. That way we will be able to alert you of our next ratings adventure.

Turning to more pressing matters – we are neck deep in the JULY survey. This ran from JUNE 22nd through JULY 19th and featured a big federal holiday and a lot of PTO. Here's what happened:

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: The Eagle Has Landed

You have no idea how long we’ve been sitting on that headline. For the first time in well over a year, the market had a new 6+ leader. That honor belonged to COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5), which was up for the fourth book in a row (6.8-7.0). iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) had its smallest share in over a year (8.9-6.9) as it dipped to #2. AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) remained at #3 (5.9-5.6), though its was hearing footsteps from KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ, which moved from #7 to #4 as it rebounded from a down book (4.9-5.4). Joining it in that space was URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1), which rose from #6 (5.2-5.4). Two stations were asked to exit the top five. COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) slipped to #6 (5.4-5.1), while TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) dropped to #7 (5.5-4.9). Despite a 2.5% decline, KODA remained the cume leader (1,615,600-1,575,200). The market fell by 0.9%.

KODA managed to remain in first place 25-54, but its once-formidable lead had evaporated to less than a share. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) and KKHH had been tied at #4. Both stations had down books but moved up to #2 and #3, respectively. KKBQ returned most of last month’s solid share increase as it slid two places to #4. KLTN had its first down book since Rudolf offed Grandma as it slipped to #5. It was partnered with KGLK, which advanced from #8 as it ended a two-book slide.

For the second book in a row – and fifth time in the last six surveys – KTBZ was #1 18-34. KODA was back at #2, though it was down for the third book in a row. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) repeated at #3 with a slight increase – its best outing since NOVEMBER – while KKHH remained at #4 with its highest score since FEBRUARY. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101.1 FM) had its best book since AUGUST to step up to #5. AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) had its lowest mark in over a year as it fell from #4 to #13.

Over the last four books, KODA was #1 18-49 by an average of more than two shares. The station continued its winning streak this month, but its lead was down to about a half-share. A flat KTBZ stepped up to #2, while KKHH was up to #3 with a slight increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. KKBQ took one step upward despite a slight decrease, while a flat KBXX advanced from #6. KLTN dropped from #2 to #6 as it ended a strong three-book surge.

ATLANTA: Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’

Over the last 14 surveys, the only time COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was not #1 6+ was when BURL IVES was fouling the airwaves. Though the station didn’t match its previous double-digit share, it easily cruised to another victory (10.4-9.6). It did add an additional 1.1 share from its stream. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) stepped up to #2 (6.5-6.8). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A remained at #3 (6.5-6.5) but had a new dance partner in COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1), which dipped from #2 as it ended a three-book surge (6.9-6.5). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) remained at #5 (5.6-5.3). WSRV was basically flat in the cume department but still had the most listeners (946,000-946,700). The market shrank by 0.2%.

The 25-54 race was for second place as WSRV was the runaway winner for the second book in a row, despite losing a noticeable chunk of share. AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103) stepped up to #2 with a slight decrease but was nearly three shares off the lead. WAMJ slipped to #3 with its lowest score in over a year, while WSB moved up to #4 with a slight decrease. WALR dipped to #5 with a modest share loss. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) repeated at #6 but with its best outing since JANUARY.

WSRV was the 18-34 champ for the fifth straight survey, though its lead over #2 WALR was cut almost in half. WVEE remained the #3 station with a modest increase. Two stations each posted a sizeable increase to move into the top five. WAMJ advanced from #7 to #4, while WWWQ worked it from #9 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) got back some of last month’s big share loss as it rose from #8 to a tie at #6. WSB and URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) had been tied at #5 but ended up at #6 and #8, respectively. Also arriving at #8 was iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), which slid from #4 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

WSRV did not duplicate last month’s double-digit 18-49 share but finished in first place for the fourth book in a row. WVEE returned as the #2 station, while WSB was back at #3. Both stations had small decreases. WWWQ advanced two squares to #4 with its best book since JANUARY. WALR slipped to #5, while WAMJ fell to #6. Both stations were dealing with modest share losses.

WASHINGTON, DC: We Have Both News And Talk

In a city that prides itself on rhetoric, it is fitting that the top two 6+ stations continue to talk. As has been the case for quite some time, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was #1 and in double digits (11.0-11.6). In at #2 again was HUBBARD News WTOP with its best book in over a year (8.2-9.1). If our math is correct, that means about one-fifth of the listening is corralled by those two stations. iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH ended a steep two-book slide (6.0-7.1) to bound up to #3. URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) was up for the third book in a row as it dipped to #4 (6.5-6.8). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR returned a portion of last month’s solid increase (6.4-5.8) as it stepped down to #5. WASH remained the cume leader (829,700-825,900) with a decline of 0.5%. The market was up 0.1%.

Last month WASH saw its three-book 25-54 winning streak come to a close. The station responded by landing its largest Frosty-free share in over a year to retake the lead. WAMU stepped up to #2 with a small increase but was nearly two shares off the pace. The previous market leader was ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS. It slipped to #3 as it ended a solid two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) repeated at #4 though it gave back all of last month’s large increase. WHUR stepped up to #5 with a slight decrease. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) fell from #5 into a tie at #9 with URBAN ONE Urban WKYS.

As an industry, we lament our desire to be more appealing to the 18-34 crowd. WAMU may have cracked that code as the station was #1 for the seventh straight survey and in double digits for the sixth time during that span. AUDACY Urban WPGC rebounded from a down book to vault from #6 to #2. WIHT slipped to #3 and was partnered with WGTS, which stepped up from #4 with its third up book in a row. WASH and WMMJ had been tied at #8. Both stations saw significant share increases as they rose to #5and #6, respectively. WHUR fell four places to #7 where it was hanging out with WKYS. WIAD dropped from #5 to #10.

Once again, WASH had its best Frosty-free share in over a year. This time it was in the 18-49 arena, and it propelled the station to #1. WAMU repeated at #2 with a solid increase. WGTS went from first to third with its smallest share since the geese were making more geese. WPGC was up two slots to #4 with its best showing since FEBRUARY, while WIHT dipped to #5 as it gave back most of last survey’s rather large increase. WIAD dipped to #6.

PHILADELPHIA: Three-peat

For the third straight survey, BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK was #1 6+. The station did not replicate its previous double-digit share (10.6-9.8) but still held a solid lead over iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS, which remained at #2 with its highest mark in exactly a year (7.8-8.1). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR stepped up to #3 (6.3-6.3), while AUDACY News KYW-A had its best showing since MARCH as it advanced three spaces to #4 (5.3-5.6). BEASLEY Country WXTU slipped to #5 (6.6-5.5) where it was hanging out with AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) (5.7-5.5). AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) slipped to #7 with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (5.7-5.4). Despite a 0.8% decrease, WMGK became the cume leader (952.100-944,100). This was due, in part, to WBEB’S 13.2% decline. The market was down by 3.5%.

Over the last 14 surveys, WMMR was #1 25-54 in all but two. You can likely guess that those were the two books that featured copious amounts of MARIAH CAREY. It had a two and a half share lead over a pair of stations at #2. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) was up from #4 with a slight increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) made the leap o’ the month. It rose from #8 with its largest share in over a year. WBEB dipped to #4, while WDAS remained at #5. Both stations had slight decreases. WXTU shed quite a bit of share as it fell from #2 to #6.

For the third book in a row, the market had a new #1 18-34 station. This time the claimant was WBEN, which rose from #3 with what was easily its highest share in over a year. WBEB slipped to #2 as it gave back a portion of last month’s massive share increase. WUSL vaulted from #8 to #3 as it rebounded from a down book. WDAS inched up to #4 as it got back most of last month’s big share loss. WMMR slipped to #5 with a slight decrease, while WMGK dropped four places to #6 as it ended a strong four-book surge. It was tied with WXTU.

WBEN posted its fourth up book in a row as it rose to #1 18-49. It held a half-share lead over WMMR, which stepped up to #2 with its best outing since FEBRUARY. WUSL advanced from #7 to #3 with its highest mark in over a year. WMMR, WDAS and WBEB were tied at #3 last month. You already know WMMR’S fate. WDAS was up slightly to slip to #4, while WBEB had a small loss as it slid to #5. WXTU fell from #1 to #6 where it was tied with WMGK.

BOSTON: Neck And Neck

The 6+ competition was heating up. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR repeated at #1 with its best book since FEBRUARY (6.0-6.2). However, BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR was hot on its heels. WBUR held steady at #2 with its largest share in over a year (5.7-6.1). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) had been tied at #4. Both stations had an identical share increase (5.3-5.4) as they moved up to #3. BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) turned it its lowest offensive performance in over a year (5.5-4.9) as it slid to #5. BEASLEY Country WKLB ended a robust two-book surge (5.3-4.3) as it dropped from #4 to #8. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX (4.7-4.3). WXKS became the leading cume station, despite a 2.9% decrease (769,700-747,700). This was somewhat aided by the 8.4% decrease experienced by WMJX. The market declined by 1.7%.

WBZ continued its long string of #1 25-54 books alive, despite posting its smallest share in over a year. However, this opened the door for WXKS, which moved up from #3 to forge a tie. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) dipped to #3 as it ended a solid two-book surge. AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) advanced four spaces to #4 with its highest mark in over a year. WBUR repeated in that #4 spot with a slight increase. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) dropped from #5 to #8 with its smallest share since the mice refused to stir.

The 18-34 competition turned into a three-station race. WXKS was atop the leaderboard for the third straight survey but was forced to share the mantle with WWBX, which advanced from #3 with its fifth up book in a row. Less than a half-share behind was WBGB, which rose from #8 with its best outing in over a year. WMJX stepped up to #4 with its fourth consecutive up book. WBZ slid three places to #5, while WBQT also fell three slots, landing at #6 with its lowest mark in over a year. It was in a five-way tie with BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS, WGMH FOUNDATION Public Radio WGBH, WROR and WZLX. WKLB dropped from #5 to #11.

WXKS had its first up 18-49 book since MARCH to repeat as the demo champion. WWBX stepped up to #2 with its largest share in over a year. The two stations were about a half share distant. This ended the six-book winning streak for WBZ, which slid to #3. WMJX inched up to #4 with its highest Frosty-free share in over a year. WROR and WBGB hade been sitting at #8 and #9, respectively. Both stations had solid increases and moved up to share the #5 position. WBQT slipped three places to #7 and was tied with WBUR.

Our final ratings column is in the oven. Be sure to sign up for our blog to find out where our next adventure takes us. Meanwhile, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will take a brief respite before we regale you with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, PHOENIX, DETROIT and MINNEAPOLIS.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

