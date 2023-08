Q2 Down

Joining the ranks of radio companies reporting declining revenues for second quarter 2023 is SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, which recorded a 2.2% year-over-year revenue drop to $29.2 million. Net income fell from $3.8 million to $3.4 million (55 cents/diluted share).

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of 25 cents/share on JUNE 16th.

