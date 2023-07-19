Defendants

CUMULUS MEDIA, through subsidiary SUSQUEHANNA RADIO, is suing former Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS midday "THE HANG ZONE" hosts DAN MCDOWELL and JAKE KEMP, alleging that the hosts violated their noncompete agreements by starting a podcast after their contracts expired and they left the station.

D MAGAZINE reports that KEMP and MCDOWELL launched "THE DUMB ZONE" podcast after leaving THE TICKET in JULY (NET NEWS 7/19). The suit alleges that the hosts created the podcast while still employed by the station, and is looking for a temporary injunction preventing the hosts from podcasting.

