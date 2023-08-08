-
Alexander Vazelakis Named Head Of A&R for Ultra Records
by Jeff McKay
ULTRA RECORDS has promoted ALEXANDER VAZELAKIS to become the head of A&R, and will report to ULTRA RECORDS President DAVID WAXMAN.
VAZELAKIS, who has been with ULTRA since 2012, will be based in LOS ANGELES.
WAXMAN said, “ALEX has a keen ear for talent and extensive industry expertise. We are excited to have him leading the A&R team in this new chapter of his career at ULTRA and look forward to the contributions he will make to further elevate the artistry and success of our roster.”