Vazelakis

ULTRA RECORDS has promoted ALEXANDER VAZELAKIS to become the head of A&R, and will report to ULTRA RECORDS President DAVID WAXMAN.

VAZELAKIS, who has been with ULTRA since 2012, will be based in LOS ANGELES.

WAXMAN said, “ALEX has a keen ear for talent and extensive industry expertise. We are excited to have him leading the A&R team in this new chapter of his career at ULTRA and look forward to the contributions he will make to further elevate the artistry and success of our roster.”

« see more Net News