Airs On TBN 10/20

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced nominees for the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top male nominees include BRANDON LAKE with 11 nominations, songwriter JEFF PARDO with 8 nominations, and JASON INGRAM and KIRK FRANKLIN receiving 6 nominations each. Top female nominees include KATY NICHOLE, who picked up 4 nominations with LAUREN DAIGLE, NAOMI RAINE, and TASHA COBBS LEONARD each receiving 3 nominations. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,046 submitted entries. Here are the Contemporary Christian notable category nominations:

Contemporary Christian Song of the Year

“Build A Boat” (Writers) COLTON DIXON, SETH MOSLEY, JOHAN LINDBRANDT, SANDRO CAVAZZA, MIKEY GORMLEY

“Fear Is Not My Future” (Writers) KIRK FRANKLIN, BRANDON LAKE, JONATHAN JAY, HANNAH SHACKLEFORD, NICOLE HANNEL

“God Really Loves Us” (Writers) DAVID CROWDER, BEN GLOVER, JEFF SOJKA, DANTE BOWE

“Goodness Of God” (Writers) BEN FIELDING, ED CASH, JASON INGRAM, JENN JOHNSON, BRIAN JOHNSON

“Gratitude” (Writers) BRANDON LAKE, BEN HASTINGS, DANTE BOWE

“In JESUS Name (GOD Of Possible)” (Writers) ETHAN HULSE, KATY NICHOLE, DAVID ANDREW SPENCER, JEFF PARDO

“Love Me Like I Am” (Writers) JOEL SMALLBONE, LUKE SMALLBONE, MICHAEL POLLACK, JOSH KERR

“Perfectly Loved” (Writers) RACHAEL LAMPA, ANDREW RIPP, ETHAN HULS

“Same God” (Writers) BRANDON LAKE, STEVEN FURTICK, CHRIS BROWN, PAT BARRETT

“Then Christ Came” (Writers) BART MILLARD, PHIL WICKHAM, JASON INGRAM, DAVID LEONARD



Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year

BRANDON LAKE

CECE WINANS

FOR KING + COUNTRY

LAUREN DAIGLE

PHIL WICKHAM



Contemporary Christian New Artist of the Year

BEN FULLER

HULVEY

JON REDDICK

KATY NICHOLE

NAOMI RAINE



Contemporary Christian Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Brighter Days” - BLESSING OFFOR

“I’m So Blessed (Best Day Remix)” - CAIN

“Love Me Like I Am” - FOR KING + COUNTRY ft. JORDIN SPARKS

“GOD Is In This Story” - KATY NICHOLE ft. BIG DADDY WEAVE

“Thank God I Do” - LAUREN DAIGLE



Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Gratitude (Radio Version)” - BRANDON LAKE

“Honey In The Rock” - BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, BRANDON LAKE

“Holy Forever” - CHRIS TOMLIN

“Fear Is Not My Future (Radio Version)” - MAVERICK CITY MUSIC ft. BRANDON LAKE, CHANDLER MOORE

“This Is Our GOD” - PHIL WICKHAM



“I want to congratulate this year’s wonderful list of Dove Awards nominees,” shared GMA Pres. JACKIE PATILLO. “Each year, we choose a theme to represent our community and why we celebrate. Today we announced this year’s theme, 'Joyful Echo.' Like it says in Isaiah 42:12 from The Message, ‘Make GOD’s glory resound, echo His praises from coast to coast.’ We expect and believe this year’s show will be a joyful echo of the love of JESUS.”



The GMA Dove Awards NASHVILLE event will be held TUESDAY (10/17) and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, FRIDAY (10/20) at 8PM ET and 10PM ET. For the complete list of nominees, visit here.

