July '23 PPM Ratings

It is hard to believe that this is likely our final ratings column in ALL ACCESS. For nearly 11 years, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our cohorts at XTRENDS – have been cranking out this recap every 28 days. It has truly been a labor of love. We cannot emphasize enough our appreciation for JOEL DENVER and his incredible staff for allowing us to grace these pages.

Quick anecdote: In one of our early columns, I wrote something like: “Station X had its worst book since MARCH.” JOEL kindly pointed out that we did not want to use terms like “worst.” The last thing a PD with a bad book needed to see was that they just had their “worst” book. JOEL was right.

The downsizing of this site is a loss for the radio industry. We are losing one of our biggest cheerleaders at a time when we are facing a lot of headwinds. JOEL was (and is) all about celebrating the greatness of radio. We will miss that most of all.

Now, back to the countdown …. The JULY survey ran from JUNE 22ND through JULY 19TH. Here is our famous final scene…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Hungry Like The Wolf

For the second straight survey, AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) was #1 6+. The station extended its lead over the rest of the pack by posting its largest share in over a year (7.4-7.7). The station also added another .2 share from its stream. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) glided up to #2 (6.0-6.1), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since JANUARY (6.5-5.8). AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) landed its largest Frosty-free share since AUGUST as it moved up to #4 (4.8-5.7). BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO had its first up book since JANUARY to advance four spaces to #5 (4.3-4.9). AUDACY Active Rock KISW slipped to #6 (4.9-4.8), while UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW dropped to #7 (5.6-4.5). KZOK was the cume leader for the second book in a row (566,600-552,000) – a 2.6% decrease. The market was off by 1.7%.

The 25-54 competition was heating up. KISW captured the flag for the third book in a row but returned all of last month’s large increase – plus a little extra. KKWF stepped up to #2 with – naturally – its best outing in over a year. The gap between the two stations stood at less than a half share. KJEB was up to #3, despite posting its lowest score since JANUARY. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP ended a four-book slide as it vaulted from #8 to #4. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) fell three places to #5 with its smallest share in over a year. It was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM), which rose from #7 with its highest score in over a year. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) dropped from #5 to #8.

Consider the recent journey of KEXP. It notched three #1 18-34 books in a row before falling to #5 last month. The station got back all of that lost share – plus a skosh more – to move back to #1. However, it was not alone. KKWF again had its best book in over a year to zoom in from #7 to capture its share of the lead. Last month’s winner was KZOK and it slipped to #3. KQMV and KHTP had been tied at #2. Both stations were down and ended up at #4 and #5, respectively. Speaking of respect, KJAQ and KSWD were previously spotted at #10 and #11, respectively. Both stations had impressive increases to move up and into a tie at #6. KJEB fell from #4 into a tie at #8 with KISW and KUOW.

KISW was the 18-49 leader for the third consecutive book but was feeling some pressure as KKWF advanced from #5 to #2. The two stations were separated by less than a half share. KJEB dipped to #3 with a modest decrease, while KEXP was up four places to #4 as it ended a four-book slide. KZOK stepped down to #5 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge share increase. KQMV slid from #3 to #7 with its lowest total in over a year.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: What A Cluster

Every survey, we talk about how two stations dominate the 6+ sphere. For over a year, COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) and COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) have gone back and forth on which station was #1. This time both could lay claim to the title. WFEZ was up from #2 (7.9-8.0), while WHQT remained in place but with its smallest share since DECEMBER (8.9-8.0). Coming in at a distant #3 for the seventh straight survey was TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5), which ended a four-book slide (5.3-6.2). AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) was back at #4 (5.0-5.0), while COX MEDIA Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3) moved up to #5 (4.6-4.4). COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) dipped to #6 (4.9-4.2). WFEZ retained the cume crown while remaining essentially flat (806,900-806,000). The market shrank by 2.0%.

As usual, the 25-54 race was for second place. WHQT was #1 again but with its lowest score in over a year. WFEZ repeated at #2 with a slight decrease and was only about a share off the pace. WAMR ended a two-book slide to vault from #7 to #3. A flat SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) slipped to #4, while AUDACY Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9) leapt from #10 to #5 with its highest share in over a year. WFLC slipped to #6 and was tied with TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3), which moved up from #9. WEDR landed its lowest number since FEBRUARY as it fell four slots to #8.

WEDR was #1 18-34 for the fourth book in a row but could not match the double-digit performances of the previous two surveys. WAMR more than doubled its previous share as it soared from #10 to #2. The two stations were about a half share apart. Three – count ‘em – three stations landed at #3. WRTO stepped up from #4 with a slight decrease, while WHQT moved up from #5 as it got back some of last month’s large share loss. WFEZ advanced from #6 as it rebounded from a down book. WFLC slipped three places to #6 and was tied with WXDJ. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9 dropped from #2 to #12.

Last month WHQT and WEDR shared the 18-49 lead. WHQT was up slightly to remain in place, while WEDR dropped to #3 and was tied with WFEZ. WFEZ had its best score since DECEMBER. In between was WAMR, which advanced from #10 to #2 with its best book in over a year. WFLC slipped to #5 with a small decrease, while WZTU fell from #5 to #12.

PHOENIX: Back To Back

HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX made it two 6+ wins in a row and landed its largest share in over a year (6.8-7.8). MARICOPA N/T KJZZ was up to #2 (6.3-6.5), while iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) stepped down to #3 (6.5-6.3). This was both the smallest share and lowest 6+ rank for the station in over a year. DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) was back at #4 (5.3-5.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) rose to #5 (4.3-4.4). AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL (BIG 94.5) had its best book in over a year (3.4-4.4) as it jumped from #9 to tie at #5. Conversely, iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its lowest score in over a year (4.5-3.6) as it dropped three places to #8. KESZ still had the most listeners (854,800-870,300) – a 1.8% increase. The market fell by 2.9%.

KSLX repeated as the 25-54 leader and came ever so close to hitting double digits. KESZ was back at #2 with a slight decrease. The gap between the two stations went from one to more than three shares. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD dipped to #3 as it returned a good portion of last month’s large increase. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) jumped four spaces to #4, while KOOL advanced from #12 to #5. Both stations posted their best scores in over a year. A flat HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) slipped into a tie at #6 with KYOT. KMXP had its lowest mark since NOVEMBER as it slid from #4 to #8. AUDACY Country KMLE also dropped four places – to #9 – with a small share loss.

Though KESZ was down for the third straight survey, the station was the 18-34 leader for the fifth book in a row. KALV stepped up to #2 as it halted a four-book slide, while KUPD remained behind at #3 but with its largest share in over a year. KMLE slipped to #4 as it gave back a sizeable chunk of last month’s large share increase. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX repeated at #5 with a slight increase. It was partnered with KYOT, which advanced from #8 with its best book since SEPTEMBER.

KESZ extended its long 18-49 winning streak with a slight increase, but it had company as KALV moved up to capture a share of the lead, thanks to its best outing in over a year. KSLX stepped up to #3 with its highest mark since MARCH, while KUPD drifted down to #4 with a modest share loss. KOOL vaulted from #12 to share the #4 spot, posting its best book in over a year. KMXP fell from #4 to #10.

DETROIT: Don’t Change The Channel

Not only did iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) take the 6+ crown for the second book in a row, but the station was also flirting with double digits (8.1-9.6). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) was up to #2 with its highest score in over a year (6.7-7.1). Speaking of scores, AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) repeated at #3 (7.0-6.7). The station also scored an additional 1.8 share from its stream. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX had its smallest share since the kids were dreaming about fruity-named confections as it slipped to #4 (7.1-6.2). AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC was back at #5 (6.1-5.7), while AUDACY Country WYCD maintained its #6 standing (5.7-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC continued as the cume leader (908,900-852,600) – a 6.2% decrease. The market was down by 2.5%.

For the third book in a row – and fourth time in the last five surveys – WKQI was #1 25-54. The station also notched its second straight double-digit share. WXYT rebounded from a down book to move up to #2, but it trailed WKQI by better than four shares. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF stepped down to #3 with its lowest mark since the pipers were being pipers, while WMXD dipped to #4 with a small share loss. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) remained at #5 but was forced to share as WNIC rose from #7 to forge the tie.

You can’t stop WKQI; you can only hope to contain them. The station was #1 and in double digits 18-34 for the seventh straight survey. That would qualify as a trend. WMXD was up to #2 with its best showing in over a year, yet it trailed the leader by more than four shares. WRIF ended a two-book slide as it moved from #6 to #3. WMGC was up three places to #4 was it, ahem, bounced back from a down book. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB, which rose from #5 with a small increase. Two cluster mates exited the top five and huddled together at #6. WXYT had been at #2, while WYCD’s former posting was at #3.

Make it six 18-49 wins in a row for WKQI, the last three of which have been in double digit territory. WRIF repeated at #2 with a small decrease and was joined there by WXYT, which moved up from #4 with a small increase. WMXD dipped to #4 with a slight share loss, while WMGC repeated at #5.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: That’s The Spirit!

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS has been on quite the 6+ roll. The station was up for the sixth straight survey and has more than doubled its share during that span. It was also #1 for the fourth book in a row and hit double digits again (10.3-11.6). HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) remained at #2, though it returned some of last month’s big share increase (8.5-7.7). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) remained at #3 (7.5-7.4), while MPR N/T KNOW moved up to #4 with its best book since MARCH (5.9-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) ended a two-book surge as it dipped to #5 (7.2-6.3). CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS stepped down to #6 (6.0-5.6). KQQL’s cume was off by 3.4%, but it was still in first place (797,400-770,100). The market shrank by 1.3%.

KSTP continued to scorch the 25-54 playing field. The station was #1 for the fifth book in a row and in double digits for the third time in that span. KTIS closed to within a share of the lead as it leapt from #8 to #2 with easily its highest mark in over a year. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was back at #3 with a small increase, while AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) moved up to #4 with its best performance since DECEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB repeated at #5 as it bounced back from a down book. Two stations exited the top five. KEEY dropped four places to #6 as it ended a strong two-book surge. KQQL fell from #4 to #7 with a modest share loss.

The 18-34 arena was still KDWB’s playground. The station was in double digits for the eighth straight survey and finished on top for the fourth book in a row. KEEY remained at #2 but saw its five-book double-digit streak grind to a halt. KSTP moved up to grab a share of second place with its highest share since OCTOBER. KXXR repeated at #3 but with its best book since JANUARY. KQRS dipped to #5 with a small share loss.

For the seventh straight survey, KSTP was #1 18-49. The station also landed its third double-digit book in a row. KTIS also hit the double-digit mark as it rose from #5 to #2. KDWB slipped to #3 with a slight decrease, while KXXR remained at #4 with, again, its best book since JANUARY. KEEY saw its two-book surge come to a halt as it slid to #5.

There it is – the end of our ALL ACCESS era. Thank you for playing along over the years. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. intend to return with the AUGUST survey. The best way to know where that will live would be to subscribe to our blog at the below link.

We won’t clog your in-box as we release a blog a week. Here’s the link: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

