CONCORD LABEL GROUP has named TOM BECCI as the new Chief Executive of the label group as of AUGUST 14th. He will oversee CONCORD’s recorded music division, including frontline label and catalog operations, be based in LOS ANGELES, and report to CONCORD CEO BOB VALENTINE.

BECCI was most recently at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where he spent the last seven years working with founder CORAN CAPSHAW in several areas, including organizational structure, new business opportunities and artist contract negotiations. He also monitored RED LIGHT’s investments and played a role in its label development and investment in such companies as LEO33, CHESS CLUB RECORDS and AMF MUSIC. Prior to RED LIGHT, he was COO of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE.

VALENTINE commented, “CONCORD is at a pivotal point in its company story. TOM has spent his career helping to operate and lead some of the most important recorded music and artist management groups in the U.S. He knows what it takes to keep a music enterprise culturally, financially, and operationally healthy and I am eager to work with him as we continue to bolster our global footprint in support of artists and creators, as well as their legacies. As we enter this next chapter for CONCORD LABEL GROUP, I am thrilled to have him at the helm along with our label presidents and CONCORD’s senior team.”

BECCI added, “Having admired the work of CONCORD for years, I am thrilled to join this incredible company. It is abundantly clear that the label group’s passionate, dedicated team works day in and day out in service of its artists and has built something truly unique. With the help of the label presidents, the entire CONCORD staff, and inimitable artists like PIERCE THE VEIL, KILLER MIKE, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, ALLISON RUSSELL, and so, so many more, I can’t wait to continue building on what has been established and usher CONCORD LABEL GROUP into a new era.”

