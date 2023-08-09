Presenting YouTube Creators

National radio sales and syndication network FOCUS 360 has announced the expansion of its digital offerings today with the launch of CREATOR SQUARE, featuring some of the country’s top YOUTUBE content providers and influencers.

Eight popular creators have joined as the inaugural class. On the Sports channel “The JAKE ASMAN Show," “Law Nation Sports," “MATT O’LEARY” and “JETS Talk 24/7” are now available for live reads, sponsorship opportunities and product endorsements. On the Entertainment channel “CHIGS SMOOTH," “KABIR Considers," “HARRIBEST Reactions” and “Badd Medicine." All creators can align brands with millions of views a month from their dedicated followers via CREATOR SQUARE.

Commented FOCUS 360 founder/President PHIL BROWN, “Our square of creators is rapidly filling up with some of the most talented and engaging hosts, each with their own style. When an advertiser receives a ‘live read’ from the viewers’ trusted source, it helps drive recognition and acceptance. CREATOR SQUARE is a new and exciting environment for brands.”

For more information, email James_Starace@Focus360LLC.com or visit www.focus360llc.com.

