AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES extends RIDER’s contract for another year as "The Balls Voice" of "THE WORLD FAMOUS KROQ."

According to Imaging Director TREVOR SHAND, "RIDER's approach is cinematic, versatile and fun, making him an absolute joy to work with. He's become one of the pillars of KROQ’s sound and I am really excited for what's to come!"

SVP/Programming and KROQ PD KEVIN WEATHERLY added, "RIDER is a pro with incredible presence and range. He cuts through all the noise and sounds great."

To listen, click here. RIDER is represented for radio imaging by HOSS MANAGEMENT and CESD TALENT AGENCY.

