The GRAND OLE OPRY will celebrate TRACE ADKINS for his 20th year as a member with a show on AUGUST 23rd at 7p (CT) at the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE. In addition to ADKINS, performers will include JASON CRABB, RHONDA VINCENT, GENE WATSON and more artists to be announced.

ADKINS was inducted into the OPRY cast on AUGUST 23rd, 2003. Find tickets for the anniversary show here.

