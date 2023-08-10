-
New Hampshire Public Radio Adds Leah Todd Lin As VP/Audience Strategy
by Jeff McKay
August 11, 2023
LEAH TODD LIN joins NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO in the newly created position of VP/Audience Strategy, coming from SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK, where she was Collaborations Manager.
LIN said, “I’m thrilled to join this ambitious team to lead audience strategy at NHPR. I deeply believe in the mission of public media and am passionate about journalism as a means to inform communities, spark civic engagement and enrich our quality of life.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER said, “LEAH is well versed in audience engagement and growth strategies from a local news perspective. She has strong experience in a variety of areas, especially the confluence of marketing and journalism.”