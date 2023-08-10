Lynn McDonnell Gives Us All Access

ALL ACCESS Triple A Editor LYNN MCDONNELL is featured this week on DAVE SLOAN and HOLLY CANTOS’ ‘WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE?’ podcast. MCDONNELL joined the virtual studio to take us on her career journey, from Doctor's assistant to Life Coach and everything in between. LYNN shares stories of mall shopping with GWEN STEFANI, waiting for MARILYN MANSON to apply his makeup, living on SNOOP DOGG time when you're trying to make an 8AM morning show, and many more. LYNN is currently the Triple A editor for the soon-to-be shuttering ALL ACCESS. Listen here to learn more.

