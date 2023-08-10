Fall Out Boy: Are You Ready For Some Football?

FALL OUT BOY will star in NBC SPORTS’ "B1G SATURDAY Night" show open – with a chorus of “Here Comes SATURDAY Night” – debuting SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd ahead of the season-opening college football game between WEST VIRGINIA and PENN STATE, which will also feature football players, cheerleaders, bands and fans from BIG TEN CONFERENCE schools.

FALL OUT BOY also headlines the NBC SPORTS and PEACOCK BIG TEN FOOTBALL promotional campaign, appearing across NBCUNIVERSAL platforms throughout the summer and fall.

NBC SPORTS Creative Director TRIPP DIXON said, “We are excited to have FALL OUT BOY star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of BIG TEN FOOTBALL in primetime."

FALL OUT BOY released their eights studio album, "So Much (For) Stardust," on MARCH 24th, with the single, "Love From The Other Side." The band just wrapped the NORTH AMERICAN leg of their SO MUCH FOR (TOUR) DUST headline tour, which featured multiple sold out stops across stadiums and arenas. The tour will continue in EUROPE and the UK this fall.

"B1G SATURDAY Night" marks the first time ever that BIG TEN FOOTBALL will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. PEACOCK will also serve as the exclusive home for nine additional BIG TEN FOOTBALL games this season – beginning with MICHIGAN hosting EAST CAROLINA, SATURDAY, SEPT. 2nd.

