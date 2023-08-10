More Changes

More details are leaking about the new ESPN RADIO lineup, with the NEW YORK POST once again reporting first that CHRIS CARLIN, currently co-hosting afternoons with CHRIS CANTY, will move to noon-3p (ET) paired with current evening co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH. Meanwhile, former midday co-host and NFL wide receiver HARRY DOUGLAS and longtime ESPN RADIO late night host FREDDIE COLEMAN will team for 3-7p, and AMBER WILSON will continue solo 7-10p while a rotating lineup of hosts will join Q MYERS for 10p-1a on "GAME NIGHT."

The POST previously broke the news that CANTY, EVAN COHEN, and MICHELLE SMALLMON will host mornings in the new lineup. The network has yet to make a formal announcement of the changes.

