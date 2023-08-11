Weitman

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP has extended EVP/Chief Communications Officer GARY WEITMAN's contract. WEITMAN joined NEXSTAR in 2019 when the company bought TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY.

Founder/Chairman/CEO PERRY SOOK said, “We are extremely pleased to be extending GARY’s employment agreement with NEXSTAR. Since joining the company in 2019, he has done an outstanding job telling the story of our growth, as we launched NEWSNATION, acquired THE HILL and THE CW NETWORK, and continued expanding our broadcast footprint. He is a guardian of the company’s reputation, well-respected by his peers, and has established deep and meaningful relationships with reporters across the media industry. We are fortunate to have him at NEXSTAR and thrilled to be extending his employment agreement.”

NEXSTAR owns a single radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

