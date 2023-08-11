Ivan Cornejo's 'Terapia Tour'

19-year-old Regional Mexican rising artist IVAN CORNEJO has signed with INTERSCOPE RECORDS. The native of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA played LOLLAPALOOZA in CHICAGO and his own "TERAPIA TOUR" is set to hit cities in the U.S. beginning later this month. In OCTOBER, the "TERAPIA TOUR" heads to more sold-out dates in MEXICO.

VARIETY has more on CORNEJO's signing with INTERSCOPE.

