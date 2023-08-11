-
Interscope Records Signs Rising Regional Mexican Singer Ivan Cornejo
by Pete Jones
August 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
19-year-old Regional Mexican rising artist IVAN CORNEJO has signed with INTERSCOPE RECORDS. The native of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA played LOLLAPALOOZA in CHICAGO and his own "TERAPIA TOUR" is set to hit cities in the U.S. beginning later this month. In OCTOBER, the "TERAPIA TOUR" heads to more sold-out dates in MEXICO.
VARIETY has more on CORNEJO's signing with INTERSCOPE.