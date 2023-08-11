Changes

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that CORUS ENTERTAINMENT is reorganizing its audio operations, with some layoffs involved, as it promotes VP/FM Radio Programming RONNIE STANTON to VP/Audio overseeing radio and the CURIOUSCAST PODCAST NETWORK, replacing the recently retired BRAD PHILLIPS..

A CORUS spokesperson told ALL ACCESS, "We can confirm we’ve made a number of changes in our audio business as part of leadership turnover and continued enterprise efficiency reviews. We are continuously working to improve workflows and invest into roles that better position us for the future."

One prominent name ALL ACCESS hears has exited in the shuffle is VANCOUVER-based National Dir. of Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. CORUS declined comment when asked about GIFFORD and other individuals leaving the company.

STANTON has served two stints with CORUS, most recently rejoining the company in 2020 as National Dir./Music.

