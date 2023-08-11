Chodroff

CUMULUS News-Talk KLIF-A/DALLAS "DFW'S MORNING NEWS WITH DAVE AND AMY" co-host AMY CHODROFF announced on FACEBOOK TODAY (8/11) that she is leaving radio, with her last day being SEPTEMBER 8th.

CHODROFF, who has been with KLIF since 2012 and was a news anchor at sister WBAP and COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WDBO-A and Country WWKA (K92 FM)/ORLANDO and CBS RADIO News KFWB-A/LOS ANGELES before that, thanked co-host DAVE WILLIAMS (her "work husband") and the "countless news and program directors who helped me over my 35 year radio career" in the post, and said that "leaving radio is 100% my decision, something I've been planning for the past 8 months (IYKYK)."

