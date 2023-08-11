Thompson

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA will honor its longtime former President, JIM THOMPSON, with a home page takeover on its website at broadcastersfoundation.org. THOMPSON, who passed away on this day a year ago, took the reins of the BFA in 2008. During his 14-year tenure, he led the charity to raise $10 million, quadrupling the amount of financial aid awarded to radio and TV professionals in need from debilitating illness, accident, or disaster.

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Chair SCOTT HERMAN commented, “It’s hard to believe our friend and colleague left us a year ago. A true leader and exceptional human being, JIM helped everyone all the time. That’s the kind of person he was. I am proud to have known him for nearly 40 years as a colleague and a friend. He is sorely missed.”

BRA President TIM McCARTHY added, “JIM believed deeply in helping others. He combined his compassion for others with his exceptional leadership qualities to rally others to donate and help those in our industry who need it most. It was hard to say no to JIM. He always got you to say yes.”

THOMPSON’s career included President/CEO of GROUP W RADIO and co-owner of LIBERTY BROADCASTING. He created the RADIO-MERCURY AWARDS and served on the boards of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and the ADVERTISING COUNCIL, and was Vice Chair of the PENNSYLVANIA STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

Posthumously, THOMPSON was inducted into the BROADCASTING & CABLE HALL OF FAME and the RADIO HALL OF FAME.

Upon his passing, the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION created THE JIM THOMPSON MEMORIAL FUND. To donate any amount, please click here.

