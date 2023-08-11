Expanding To Two New Markets

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "CARMEN’S CALLS" has added affiliates in AUDACY Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI and RAMAR COMMUNICATIONS Regional Mexican KXTQ (MAGIC 106.5)/LUBBOCK, TX.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS VP Content Development & Syndication RICO COLINDRES, who created the show, commented, “CARMEN'S CALLS continues to be appointment listening, creating lean-in-and-laugh moments for her affiliates. She is elated to be on-air in LUBBOCK and returning to MIAMI.”

For over 15 years, CARMEN has brought laughs and entertainment to listeners with her prank feature, a two-minute weekday benchmark that allows stations to connect with callers through a fun and unique way.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS President Of Network Partnerships & Chief Revenue Officer JEANNE CONDO-BUCKNELL added, “'CARMEN'S CALLS' is a rare treasure in the industry with generations of families laughing and enjoying the brilliant talent of CARMEN, who brings the humor and energy that continues to connect with listeners and most importantly, delivers results.”

For program details and affiliation information, visit skyviewnetworks.com/carmens-calls/ or contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

