Just two more days of the full ALLACCESS.COM site, and then we switch over to a modified/abbreviated version beginning AUGUST 16th. Most of our team will be departing and will be seeking opportunities. Please keep them in your thoughts and on your radar.

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “The financial headwinds in our business caused this layoff of my amazing team. I’d hire all of them back again – they are all outstanding professionals with terrific work ethics and talent. Scoop them up before someone else does.”

Here’s where you can learn more about them on the ALL ACCESS TEAM PAGE.

Click here to contact them.

We truly appreciate the outpouring of support and your requests to stay open with some updated content. Based on your feedback, ALL ACCESS is going to continue to present:

***ALL ACCESS DOWLOADS -- will continue!

Stream, watch the videos and securely download all of the latest hit songs in your favorite genres:

And all the following ALL ACCESS services will remain available to you:

***JOBS/SITUATIONS WANTED -- Will be open for business

***MEDIABASE AIRPLAY CHARTS -- Keeping track of the hits

***CHARTMETRIC -- The most important artist social media info available

***INDUSTRY DIRECTORY – Where to find who you need to find, right now

***NIELSEN AUDIO RATINGS – The radio industry’s currency

***VIDEO – The hottest new videos in all major formats

***COLUMNS – The latest Power Player and 10 Questions interviews and more

We hope that this gives all of our readers and clients some welcome news …

Many thanks to the many thousands of our wonderful readers, clients and partners for your amazing support that allows us to continue to publish this limited set of services on ALLACCESS.COM.

