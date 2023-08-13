Headliners Set

COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CODY JOHNSON has been booked as the third headliner for the 12th annual GULF COAST JAM, set for MAY 30th through JUNE 2nd, 2024 in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. JOHNSON, who will perform on JUNE 1st, joins previously announced headliners JELLY ROLL (MAY 31st) and MORGAN WALLEN (JUNE 2nd).

“CODY’s live shows are legendary, and our Jammers are going to lose their minds when he hits the stage,” said festival Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “He’s one of the hottest artists in music, and he’s definitely earned his slot as a headliner.”

General admission tickets are currently on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com. VIP packages and Parking for the event are already sold out.

