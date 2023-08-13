Hunke (Photo: BMI)

MISHA HUNKE, a 35-year BMI veteran, died on AUGUST 8th in NASHVILLE at the age of 58. HUNKE, who was part of the LEADERSHIP MUSIC class of 2011, moved to NASHVILLE in 1987 to take an internship with BMI to complete her marketing degree, and ended up being hired spending her entire career with the performing rights organization, most recently as VP/Administration & Publisher Relations.

Before taking on that role in 2021 (NET NEWS 7/20/21), she had been BMI's Assistant VP/Distribution & Administration since 2009.

A gathering of family and friends will be held TOMORROW (8/15) from 10:30a to 1p (CT) at BRENTWOOD-ROESCH-PATTON FUNERAL HOME (9010 Church Street East, BRENTWOOD), TN 37027. A celebration of life will follow the gathering at 1p. Burial will follow service at WOODLAWN MEMORIAL PARK (660 Thompson Lane NASHVILLE, TN 37204).

Read her full obituary here.

