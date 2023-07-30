Back On Top

BMG/STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL returns to #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart, two weeks after first topping the chart in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/31). The song moved down to #2 for a week as JUSTIN MOORE and PRISCILLA BLOCK's duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey," took top honors last week, but now slides back up to the top in its 29th week on the chart. As previously reported, it is the cross-genre star's second chart topper of 2023, following "Son Of A Sinner" in early JANUARY.

Also rising back up the chart this week is another former #1, LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car," which previously spent two weeks at the top before moving down two weeks ago, while still remaining in the Top 5. This week, it rises 4-2. The rest of the Top 5 is KANE BROWN's "Bury Me in GEORGIA" (6-3), JON PARDI's "Your Heart Or Mine" (5-4) and the MOORE/BLOCK duet (1-5).

New to the Top 10 this week is LUKE BRYAN's fast-rising, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," which moves 11-10. Likely to crack the Top 10 next week is CHRIS YOUNG's "Looking For You," which is up 12-11 this week, and potentially LAINEY WILSON's "Watermelon Moonshine" (14-12).

