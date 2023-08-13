Make A Donation For Maui Fire Relief

iHEARTMEDIA has launched #KokuaforMaui, a radio fundraiser to support AMERICAN RED CROSS, PACIFIC ISLANDS REGION’s relief efforts on MAUI.

iHEARTMEDIA HONOLULU Pres. SCOTT HOGLE said, “With thousands of buildings burned to the ground and the casualty count increasing daily, each of us can play a part in bringing stability and supplies to Maui. Thank you for joining iHEARTMEDIA HAWAII in giving to KOKUA for MAUI.”

AMERICAN RED CROSS, PACIFIC ISLANDS REGION CEO DIANE PETERS-NGUYEN added, "The damage caused by the MAUI wildfires is heartbreaking, but seeing so many people come together to help our friends and family on the VALLEY ISLE speaks to the very spirit and mission of the RED CROSS. All of us working together as one ohana is what will ensure that the community will thrive again."

SVP/Programming JAMIE HYATT also commented, “The people of MAUI are our neighbors and iHEARTMEDIA HONOLULU is proud to do whatever we can to empower our ohana and friends on MAUI to recover and rebuild in the face of what appears to be the deadliest natural disaster in HAWAII history."

To make a donation click here and here.





« back to Net News