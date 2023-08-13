To Benefit Fire Relief In Maui

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL has launched "MAUI STRONG" campaign to help provide support for those affected by the devastating fires. The funds raised through the BONNEVILLE effort will be donated to the HAWAII COMMUNITY FOUNDATION.

To kickstart the fundraising efforts, BONNEVILLE’s foundation made a contribution of $15,000. One hundred percent of the donations received by BONNEVILLE through the "MAUI STRONG" fundraiser will be donated. The HAWAII COMMUNITY FUND will address the evolving needs, including shelter, food and financial assistance with the money they receive.

Click here to make a donation.

« see more Net News