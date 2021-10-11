Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Taylor 'Summer' Holds Top Spot; Olivia Top 3; Luke Top 10; Dominic, Nicki/Ice 'Barbie' Top 15

* TAYLOR SWIFT spends a 3rd week at #1 with "Cruel Summer"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 5, moving 5*-3* with "Vampire," and is up nearly 2000 spins at +1980

* LUKE COMBS enters the top 10 with his multi-format #1 hit "Fast Car," up 11*-9* and +488 spins

* DOMINIC FIKE is top 15 with "Mona Lisa," moving 16*-14* and +437 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE are now top 15, up 20*-15* with "Barbie World," featuring AQUA, up 1950 spins

* DOECHII is nearing the top 15, up 19*-16* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 892 spins

* DAVID KUSHNER goes top 20 with "Daylight," up 25*-19* and +716 spins

* Also top 20 is THE WEEKND with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA, up 24*-20*

* DOJA CAT vaults 35*-23* with "Paint The Town Red," with a gain of 1683 spins

* NOAH KAHAN vaults at 39*-28* with "Dial Drunk," up 893 spins

* BILLIE EILISH with the top debut at 30* with "What Was I Made For?," up 1014 spins

* JELLY ROLL debut with their multi-format #1 hit "NEED A FAVOR" at 36*

* KYLIE MINOGUE enters at 37* with "Padam Padam"

* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 38* with "Summer Too Hot"

* WILL.I.AM & BRITNEY SPEARS enter at 40* with "MIND YOUR BUSINESS," up 161 spins

Rhythmic: Latto/Cardi New #1; Nicki/Ice 'Barbie' Top 5; Chris 'Summer' Rises; Gunna, Travis Top 15; Doja's Big Debut

* LATTO FEAT. CARDI B surges 5*-1* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 500 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE surge into the top 5, rising 9*-5* with "Barbie World," featuring AQUA, up 972 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is just outside the top 5 and posts a +402 spin gain, moving 8*-6* with "Summer Too Hot

* GUNNA is top 15, up 17*-12* with "fukumean," up 446 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT, BAD BUNNY and THE WEEKND leap 16*-14* with "K-POP," up 287 spins

* A huge debut for DOJA CAT at 19* with "Paint The Town Red," up 1129 spins

* SAWEETIE vaults 36*-25* with "Birthday," featuring TYGA & YG, up 649 spins

* MARIO x LIL WAYNE Feat. TYGA leaps 34*-26* with "Main One," up 395 spins

* USHER x SUMMER WALKER x 21 SAVAGE debut at 29* with "Good Good," up 576 spins

* OFFSET & CARDI B enter at 38* with "JEALOUSY," up 171 spins

Urban: Rema/Selena New #1; Gunna Top 10; Glorilla, Chris Brown, Bellinger/Cordae/Fabolous Top 15

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ take the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Calm Down" and are +619 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ are up 8*-7* with "Princess Diana," and surge up another 804 spins

* GUNNA is top 10, up 13*-9* with "fukumean," up 702 spins

* GLORILLA goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "Lick Or Sum,"

* CHRIS BROWN also enters the top 15, up 18*-14* with "Summer Too Hot," up 181 spins

* ERIC BELLINGER x CORDAE x FABOLOUS join them, up to #15 with "Curious"

* YOUNG THUG goes top 20, moving 21*-16* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, at +293 spins

* KEY GLOCK also hits the top 20, rising 23*-18* with "Chromosomes"

* FENDIDA RAPPA is top 20 in Week #2 with "Point 2 Be," featuring CARDI B, up 445 spins, and soaring 29*-20*

* OFFSET & CARDI B vault 37*-22* with "JEALOUSY," up 573 spins

* USHER x SUMMER WALKER x 21 SAVAGE also have the top debut at Urban, entering at 25* with "Good Good," up 604 spins

* DOJA CAT enters at 38* with "Paint The Town Red," up 322 spins

Hot AC: Luke Combs Holds Top Spot; Taylor 'Summer' Top 3; Capaldi Top 15

* LUKE COMBS remains on top for a 2nd week with "Fast Car"

* TAYLOR SWIFT is now top 3 with "Cruel Summer," up 6*-3* and is +769 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI goes top 15 as "Wish You The Best" moves 18*-15* and is +228 spins

* JELLY ROLL is +261 spins and moves 22*-21* with "NEED A FAVOR"

* JUNG KOOK is also up over 200 spins and goes 24*-23* with "Seven," featuring LATTO, at +216 spins

* BAKAR leaps 31*-27* with "Hell N Back," at +181 spins

* BILLIE EILISH leaps 38*-32* with "What Was I Made For?," up 222 spins

* TEDDY SWIMS enters at 38* with "Lose Control," up 105 spins

Active Rock: Disturbed New #1; Avatar Runner Up; Ayron Jones Top 5; Falling In Reverse Top 10

* DISTURBED takes the top spot with "Unstoppable," up 3*-1* and +150 spins

* AVATAR are the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," and +137 spins

* AYRON JONES goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Blood In The Water," up 103 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Last Resort (Reimagined)," up 136 spins

* HARDY goes top 15 with "SOLD OUT," moving 16*-14* and +90 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 15 in their second week with "Under You," up 25*-15* and +425 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON go top 20, up 21*-19* with "LosT"

* BEARTOOTH also enter the top 20, rising 26*-20* with "Might Love Myself," up 148 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW are +109 spins and climb 31*-26* with "Nightmare (2023)"

* AUSTIN MEADE debuts at 40* with "Blackout"

Alternative: Thirty Seconds New #1; Bad Omens Top 3; Lovejoy Top 5; Noah Kahan Top 10

* A busy week on the Alternative chart as THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS takes the top spot with "Stuck," up 2*-1* and +160 spins

* BAD OMENS are top 3, moving 5*-3* with "Just Pretend," up 67 spins

* LOVEJOY go top 5, rising 6*-5* with "Call Me What You Like"

* NOAH KAHAN enters the top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Dial Drunk," up 255 spins

* FALL OUT BOY have two in the top 15, leaping 19*-14* with "We Didn't Start The Fire," up 212 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS vault into the top 20, rising 28*-16* with "Under You," at +574 spins

* PARAMORE go top 20 as well, moving 22*-19* with "Running Out Of Time" at +97 spins

* DAVID KUSHNER hits the top 20 with "Daylight," up 21*-20*

* There were no debuts this week

Triple A: Beck & Phoenix Hold #1 Spot; Hozier Top 3; Lana Del Rey Top 5; The Record Company Top 10

* BECK & PHOENIX hold the top spot with "Odyssey," for a 2nd week

* HOZIER go top 3, moving 4*-3* with "Francesca," up 47 spins

* LANA DEL REY enters the top 5, climbing 8*-5* and "Say Yes To Heaven," up 44 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY go top 10, moving 11*-10* with "Talk To Me," up 17 spins

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT enter the top 15, up 20*-15* with "When We Were Close," up 89 spins

* PETER GABRIEL goes top 20 as well, up 25*-17* with "Road To Joy"

* MARGARET GLASPY is top 20 too, up 21*-20* with "Act Natural"

* THE REVIVALISTS debut at 24* with "Good Old Days"

* HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER enter at 28* with "Nu-Grape"

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD debut at 29* with "Big Big Love"

* PHILLIP PHILLIPS debuts at 30* with "Dancing With Your Shadows"

