Neiter

Veteran music exec. ARISTA VP/Promotion MARK NEITER has announced that he’s leaving the label, effective WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23rd.

NEITER commented, “I want to thank (President) DAVID MASSEY, (SVP/Head Of Promotion) NICK PETROPOULOS and the whole ARISTA TEAM for a great run here. I am excited to learn about what future opportunities lay out there.”

During NEITER’s run at ARISTA, he helped develop the careers of MANESKIN, LOLA BROOKE, BEACH WEATHER and TAI VERDES. Prior to that, NEITER spent 25 years as INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M VP/Top 40 Promotiont.

MARK will still be connected to the label as a consultant and can be reached at mneiter11@gmail.com.

