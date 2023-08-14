Lawsuit Filed

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and other labels have filed suit against the INTERNET ARCHIVE for copyright infringement. The nonprofit INTERNET ARCHIVE and its "GREAT 78 PROJECT" of digitized music from vintage records is the target of the suit. The labels, including CAPITOL, ARISTA, CONCORD, and CMGI say the INTERNET ARCHIVES' "GREAT 78 PROJECT" is an "illegal record store."

A total of 2,749 recordings are cited, and damages could be as high as $412 million. The lawsuit says that the recordings are available on authorized streaming services and in no danger of loss or destruction.

« see more Net News