Host Ebro Darden

APPLE MUSIC's "Hip-Hop DNA", launched in MAY, continues its celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary celebration. APPLE MUSIC Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B and MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK morning host EBRO DARDEN is the series' host.

DARDEN commented, "Hip-hop is an unstoppable cultural force and the most dominant genre on APPLE MUSIC. We wanted to make sure that we paid homage, paid respect, and that we did a great job capturing these stories. Our aim is to make sure that they’re archived for people to go back and listen to for years to come. The future of hip-hop is bright. Here’s to the next 50."

The 20-episode series kicked off in MAY with five episodes, sub-titled, "ORIGINS".

« see more Net News