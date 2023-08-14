Set For October 14

AUDACY's WE CAN SURVIVE show moves to the NEW YORK CITY area for its 10th Anniversary show on OCTOBER 14 at PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ. The event, hosted by AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK, will feature MAROON 5, ONEREPUBLIC, KELLY CLARKSON, and more. The event is part of AUDACY's ongoing, "I'm Listening" mental health initiative and is in support of the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP).

AUDACY SVP/Programming and Head Of Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN commented, "WE CAN SURVIVE has captivated audiences over the past decade with its unforgettable performances, chart-topping artists and unwavering commitment to uniting listeners through the power of music. The decision to move the concert from LOS ANGELES to the NEW YORK CITY area is a testament to the event's growth and its goal of reaching a wider audience. We look forward to connecting with our fans on the East Coast in OCTOBER."

AFSP CEO ROBERT GEBBIA added, "We have made tremendous progress as a society in our understanding and openness surrounding mental health. However, many of us are still unsure about what to do when someone we know is struggling. It’s time we take the next step to help those who are struggling get the help they need. AFSP’s new TALK AWAY THE DARK campaign is a powerful reminder that learning the warning signs and having real conversations can make all the difference. We can all help. This is why we are excited to partner with AUDACY this year to connect people through music and inspire open, honest, and direct conversations about suicide prevention."

Past WE CAN SURVIVE performers have included TAYLOR SWIFT, COLDPLAY, BILLIE EILISH, JONAS BROTHERS, ALANIS MORRISETTE, HARRY STYLES, and SHAWN MENDES.

AUDACY is giving listeners an opportunity to decide who will open the show with a contest, the OPENING ACT. Listeners can vote at OpeningActRadio.com. The winner, who will be announced in SEPTEMBER, will take home $10,000 and take the stage at WE CAN SURVIVE.

« see more Net News