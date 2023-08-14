Flip

ADELL RADIO GROUP News-Talk WFDF-A (910AM SUPERSTATION)/DETROIT has dropped all of its talk programming and is airing ESPN RADIO.

CRAIN'S DETROIT BUSINESS is reporting that talk hosts were informed of the flip FRIDAY evening in an email. The message, signed by Station Mgr. KEVIN COLES, read, "We are doing a format change. Your show will no longer air on WFDF 910AM SUPERSTATION. All access passes have been revoked and you are no longer allowed on the premises. The guard has been notified not to give you entry."

