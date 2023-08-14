Tauscher (Photo: X/Twitter @marktauscher65)

Former GREEN BAY PACKERS and UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN offensive lineman and current GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (ESPN 94.1)/MILWAUKEE-Sports WTLX (100.5 ESPN)/MADISON "WILDE AND TAUSCH" midday co-host MARK TAUSCHER is moving up to lead analyst for UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN football on LEARFIELD's BADGER RADIO NETWORK. TAUSCHER has been serving as a second analyst on BADGER broadcasts since 2012.

"There is a tremendous amount of excitement and energy around our football program right now and this is another element for WISCONSIN fans to be excited about," said UW Director of Athletics CHRIS MCINTOSH. "TAUSCH is a BADGER through and through and brings a perfect combination of football knowledge and media savvy. He has developed into a true professional in the broadcasting world and has the perspective of a former WISCONSIN football player and PACKER legend that our fans will enjoy. I'm excited about all the ways he'll be able to engage with our fans and bring an inside look at our football program."

TAUSCHER said, "The energy around this upcoming BADGER football season is electric and I'm excited to be a part of the soundtrack of WISCONSIN football along with the legend (play-by-play voice) MATT LEPAY this fall."

"For more than a decade, MARK has been a terrific addition to our broadcasts of home games," said LEPAY. "TAUSCH's combination of intelligence, sense of humor and love for the BADGERS makes him a perfect fit."

