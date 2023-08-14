Avant (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY has reported that CLARENCE AVANT, nicknamed “THE BLACK GODFATHER,” died YESTERDAY at the age of 92 in his LOS ANGELES home. His sphere of influence included music, sports, entertainment, and politics.

According to VARIETY, his children, NICOLE, ALEXANDER, and son-in-law TED SARANDOS issued a statement about his passing, “It is with a heavy heart that the AVANT/SARANDOS family announce the passing of CLARENCE ALEXANDER AVANT.

"Through his revolutionary business leadership, CLARENCE became affectionately known as "THE BLACK GODFATHER" in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. CLARENCE leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss."

AVANT's list of accomplishments include, founding two record labels, brokering the sale of the legendary STAX RECORDS back in the late ’60s, served as Chairperson of MOTOWN RECORDS, became first African-American board member at POLYGRAM, was an advisor to Presidents JIMMY CARTER, BILL CLINTON, GEORGE BUSH and BARACK OBAMA. He managed singer SARAH VAUGHAN and Jazz Producer CREED TAYLOR, and mentored L.A. REID and BABYFACE, SYLVIA RHONE, JON PLATT, JHERYL BUSBY, ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM, JIMMY IOVINE, and many others.

See more about his life and career at VARIETY.

