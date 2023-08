Magoo (Photo: From The Album 'Welcome To Our World')

According to a TMZ report, rapper MAGOO has died at the age of 50.

MAGOO, whose real name was MELVIN BARCLIF, was a collaborator of rapper/producer TIMBALAND. No cause of death or circumstances of the NORFOLK, VA native's death has been disclosed.

See more from TMZ.

