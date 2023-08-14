Ramsey

DAVE RAMSEY will appear at the upcoming BARRETT NEWS MEDIA 2023 BNM SUMMIT at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE SEPTEMBER 13th. RAMSEY will be in conversation with BNM founder JASON BARRETT as part of the event's first day Keynote Conversation.

"When we began exploring the possibility of bringing a conference to NASHVILLE, I knew I really wanted to sit down and talk about the business with DAVE RAMSETY," said BARRETT. "From the growth and success of financial talk, the rise of podcasting and video, the advertising climate in 2023/2024, the importance of having multiple revenue streams to grow a business, the future of talk radio on the AM dial, and the complexity of having to install a vision that produces current results while simultaneously developing a succession plan, we'll have plenty to talk about during our 35-minutes together at the SUMMIT."

A full schedule will be released next MONDAY (8/21). Find out more and register at BNMSummit.com.

